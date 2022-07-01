Left Menu

Govt to fund BSNL-ITI pilot project for developing technology for 4G, 5G, E-band services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The government will fund a pilot project of state-owned firms BSNL and ITI along with startups for developing indigenous technology for 4G, 5G, and E- band spectrum services, an official statement said on Friday.

The government's telecom research organization C-DoT will also be involved in the project which has played a key role in developing the first made-in-India 4G and 5G telecom network technology in collaboration with TCS-Tejas Networks.

''Department of Telecommunications (USOF), the ministry of communications, has signed an agreement with Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fund the pilot projects of E-band, LTE indigenous technologies including integration of 4G/5G prototypes with C-DoT core,'' an official statement said.

The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), under its program for induction of new technological developments in the telecom sector in rural and remote areas, is funding four pilot projects each of around Rs 10 crore enabling the development and hardening of these technologies.

The indigenous companies Astrome Technologies, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Resonous Technologies, and Signaltron would be executing these projects in partnership with C-DoT and DoT public sector units BSNL and ITI, the statement said.

