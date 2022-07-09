Left Menu

U.S. House panel to investigate companies sharing reproductive data

Several Republican-led states already have banned abortion and others are expected to do so soon. The committee sent letters to five data brokers – SafeGraph, Digital Envoy, Placer.ai, Gravy Analytics and Babel Street – as well as five personal health apps – Flo Health Inc., Glow Inc., BioWink GmbH, GP International, and Digitalchemy Ventures.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 02:14 IST
U.S. House panel to investigate companies sharing reproductive data

A U.S. congressional committee has asked data brokers and personal health apps to explain how they handle users' reproductive health data amid concerns states will use the information to track patients seeking abortion where it is illegal. Democrats on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee said they were concerned that location data, search history and other information on mobile phones could create "digital bread crumbs" that reveal interest in an abortion.

"The collection of sensitive data could pose serious threats to those seeking reproductive care," the lawmakers wrote on Friday. Democrats have scrambled to shore up abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court last month eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. Several Republican-led states already have banned abortion and others are expected to do so soon.

The committee sent letters to five data brokers – SafeGraph, Digital Envoy, Placer.ai, Gravy Analytics and Babel Street – as well as five personal health apps – Flo Health Inc., Glow Inc., BioWink GmbH, GP International, and Digitalchemy Ventures. The letters asked the companies, all privately held, to provide documents related to data-sharing by July 21.

Placer.ai wrote in a statement that it does not sell data that can be traced back to individual users. Gravy Analytics declined to comment and the other companies did not respond to requests for comment. A June study by The Journal of Medical Internet Research found that 87% of the 23 most popular women's health apps shared user data with third parties, yet just over half requested consent from their users, according to the committee.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday intended to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

With world in energy shock, Saudi oil cushion gets very thin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022