Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:44 IST
You can now add 8,000 members in a space in Google Chat
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

In line with its efforts to boost communication and collaboration for teams of all sizes in Google Workspace, the company has increased the number of members you can add to a space in Google Chat from 400 to 8,000.

The feature is now available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, but not to users with personal Google Accounts.

"We hope this update will increase connectivity and create broader communities for your organizations," Google said.

Meanwhile, Google is also making changes to how it calculates active users in Chat across your organization. According to the tech giant, the new method ensures greater accuracy for detecting a user's reading and sending actions in Chat, which will provide admins more accurate reporting.

"As such, you will notice an increase in the "Active users" for Google Chat metrics Apps reports chart and exported reports. We hope this change helps you better analyze Chat usage across your organization," Google wrote in a blog post.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Business and Basic customers.

