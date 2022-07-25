Left Menu

Netflix iOS app to have subscription button to avoid Apple's in-app transactions

A new upgrade for the iOS app from well-known OTT service Netflix will include an external subscription option that, when selected, would direct users to the company's website.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 22:57 IST
Netflix iOS app to have subscription button to avoid Apple's in-app transactions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new upgrade for the iOS app from well-known OTT service Netflix will include an external subscription option that, when selected, would direct users to the company's website. According to reports from Mashable, Apple has been apparently charging a 30 per cent fee on in-app purchases made through the App Store for some time.

Not only did Netflix do this, but Spotify also provided an external subscription option to its iOS app. When a user selects the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS now, a notification stating that Apple is not liable for the transactions being made appears in the pop-up window.

When the user selects continue, the app directs them to the official website, where they may complete the remaining steps of the membership purchasing process. Due to its in-app transaction strategy, Apple has been in the headlines and under investigation all over the world.

The tech giant was previously charged by EU regulators with preventing consumers from using independent mobile wallets. The business has also been charged with a similar offence in India, as reported by Mashable. The Cupertino tech giant let dating apps skip the in-app purchases in the Netherlands, but they were still required to pay commissions on any external purchases at a reduced rate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
4
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022