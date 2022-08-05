OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT, the company announced today on the Community forums.

The updates are incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will start in a few days. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Before updating your devices, make sure the battery level is above 30%. Also, ensure that a minimum of 5GB and 4GB storage space is available on your Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT, respectively.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)

Below are the key changes in this update:

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark mode

Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)

Below is the complete update changelog:

New design

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Performance

Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly

Newly added a chart to display your battery usage

Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Dark mode

Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Games

Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes

Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Camera

Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar

Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with the rear camera

Accessibility