OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT, the company announced today on the Community forums.
The updates are incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will start in a few days. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.
Before updating your devices, make sure the battery level is above 30%. Also, ensure that a minimum of 5GB and 4GB storage space is available on your Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT, respectively.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)
Below are the key changes in this update:
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Dark mode
- Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)
Below is the complete update changelog:
New design
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
Performance
- Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly
- Newly added a chart to display your battery usage
- Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
Dark mode
- Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
Games
- Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
Camera
- Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar
- Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with the rear camera
Accessibility
- Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions
- Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general
