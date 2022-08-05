Left Menu

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:20 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 9RT, the company announced today on the Community forums.

The updates are incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will start in a few days. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Before updating your devices, make sure the battery level is above 30%. Also, ensure that a minimum of 5GB and 4GB storage space is available on your Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT, respectively.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)

Below are the key changes in this update:

System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Dark mode

  • Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

  • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 Changelog (Via)

Below is the complete update changelog:

New design

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Performance

  • Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly
  • Newly added a chart to display your battery usage
  • Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Dark mode

  • Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

  • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Games

  • Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes
  • Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Camera

  • Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar
  • Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with the rear camera

Accessibility

  • Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions
  • Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
  • Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general

