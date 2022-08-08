OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update
Last week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with July security patches and a couple of improvements. Now the company is rolling out a new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update - C.33 - which replaces the previous C.32 build.
This new build is rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to begin in a few days.
If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.
Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 12 C.33 update:
System
- Improves system stability for some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.
- Optimizes the experience of fingerprint unlocking.
- Integrates the July 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Improves stability of mobile network connections.
OnePlus is rolling out the new hotfix OxygenOS 12 C.33 update to the OnePlus 9R as well, replacing the recently-released C.32 build, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.