OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

Last week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with July security patches and a couple of improvements. Now the company is rolling out a new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update - C.33 - which replaces the previous C.32 build.

This new build is rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to begin in a few days.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 12 C.33 update:

System

Improves system stability for some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.

Optimizes the experience of fingerprint unlocking.

Integrates the July 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves stability of mobile network connections.

OnePlus is rolling out the new hotfix OxygenOS 12 C.33 update to the OnePlus 9R as well, replacing the recently-released C.32 build, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.