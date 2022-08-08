Left Menu

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:15 IST
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update
Image Credit: OnePlus

Last week, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 C.32 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with July security patches and a couple of improvements. Now the company is rolling out a new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update - C.33 - which replaces the previous C.32 build.

This new build is rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to begin in a few days.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 12 C.33 update:

System

  • Improves system stability for some scenarios.
  • Fixes an issue where fingerprint unlock might be slow to respond.
  • Optimizes the experience of fingerprint unlocking.
  • Integrates the July 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • Improves stability of mobile network connections.

OnePlus is rolling out the new hotfix OxygenOS 12 C.33 update to the OnePlus 9R as well, replacing the recently-released C.32 build, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

