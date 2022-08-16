Google Meet on the web now offers improved background and foreground separation

Google Meet users can now experience more accurate background blur, background replace, and immersive background and styles on the web, thanks to the improved background and foreground separation.

Additionally, these effects can now be processed in the cloud. This will help users with devices that are not best designed for running real-time video effects.

"Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience. This helps to save battery and up to 30% of CPU on your device while optimizing effect quality, Google said.

The first effects supporting cloud-based processing are background blur and light adjustment while additional effects, such as background replace, will be added in the future.

Improved background and foreground separation in Google Meet on the web will be available to all users on eligible devices. Cloud-based processing will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries (Northern America, Europe, Northern Africa, Central Asia, Southeastern Asia).

Cloud-based processing will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.