El Salvador to launch previously announced bond buyback offer in September

El Salvador will launch a previously announced 2023 and 2025 bond buyback offer in September, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Tuesday.

El Salvador will likely be able to finance itself through the next couple of years but its debt is on its way to becoming unsustainable past 2024, analysts at JPMorgan said Monday.

