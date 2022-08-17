TECNO Mobile to Kick-Start a Signature Campaign 'StylishAffair' for the Launch of the CAMON 19 Series in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • This one-of-a-kind campaign shines the spotlight on both Technology and Fashion • A series of unique experiences will be presented through a three-fold campaign spread across IRL events, Print, and Digital formats • TECNO continues being an industry-first with the RGBW+ (G+P) sensor and 0.98mm slimmest Bezel feature in the Camon 19 Pro 5G​ TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand, is introducing CAMON 19 series in India through fashion razzmatazz—‘StylishAffair’, in collaboration with Cosmopolitan India, the world’s largest-read fashion and lifestyle magazine. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is fashioned to lay the groundwork for TECNO’s upcoming CAMON 19 series launch in India, merging Technology with Fashion. TECNO brings in its tech prowess with its industry-first, key mobile camera technology, and RGBW sensor that enable the camera to click the perfect portraits even in low light conditions, just like a professional fashion photographer.

The August Digital Cover of Cosmopolitan India was shot on CAMON 19—highlighting its key features. Camon 19 Pro 5G is an archetype of a fine balance between technology and style, and the event fittingly draws a parallel with it.

With the camera having become a most-desired feature in any hi-end phone and Millennial and Gen-Z users wanting to capture every beautiful moment on the camera, the ‘StylishAffair’ campaign is an interesting strategy by TECNO Mobile to unveil its new series, highlighting the focus on style. The intent is to create a unique platform for budding style icons and enthusiasts pan-India, under a marquee campaign. ‘StylishAffair’ aims to develop unique experiences through a three-pronged approach, spread across In-Real-Life (IRL) events, Print, and Digital Campaigns.

Projected to be a premium lifestyle product series, the campaign essentially targets fashion enthusiasts among the Millennials and Gen-Z, across colleges and universities. Going from strength to strength, TECNO Mobile has forged many alliances across products and series, living up to its own motto—‘Stop at Nothing’—while building a stronger youth connect in the country. In addition, TECNO POVA 3 is the Presenting Sponsor for Esports Premier League current season.

Elaborating on TECNOCAMON 19 series, ArijeetTalapatra, TECNO India CEO, said, “With a range of five product lines, each catering to a very different set of target audiences, we at TECNO are always working towards doing things differently. This time, we are targeting the fashion-conscious audiences with the Camonseries and we intend to engage with our audiences in the most innovative, fun, and rewarding way.” The Camon 19 series will feature three products initially—Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19, and Camon 19 Pro 5G. The product is expected to be ushered in amid much fervour, lined with fashion parties, a Style Hunt contest helmed by a distinguished jury panel, and the cover of Cosmopolitan India shot on the Camon 19 —highlighting its key features.

Adding insights to the campaign, Nandini Bhalla, Editor, Cosmopolitan India, said, “We are delighted to launch the CAMON 19 Pro 5G at this special fashion event. What makes this evening, the ‘StylishAffair’, truly distinguished is the celebration of both technology and style, shining the spotlight on the smartphone’s futuristic character. Through this unique collaboration, we are not only launching the Pro 5G, but also introducing a very special ‘Style Hunt’, a one-of-a-kind platform where Cosmo India readers will get a chance to showcase their unique talents and style. The pan-India campaign welcomes participants from all over the country and will award cash prizes to a few lucky winners. Keep a lookout out for related announcements on TECNO’s and Cosmopolitan India’s social media handles.” The latest launch is a part of the lauded CAMON series. The CAMON 19 Pro 5G is an advanced version of the recently-released CAMON 19. While the previous version flaunts the industry-first RGBW sensor, the Pro5G version boasts of RGBW+ (G+P), along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) that enables sharp and steady photographs even in dark and shaky conditions. The Pro5G version boasts of 200 percent light intake, which is set to revolutionise the low-lighting imaging experience. Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and style icons, the CAMON 19 Pro 5G features incredible 5G connectivity.

The premium smartphone brand views ‘StylishAffair’ campaign to set off this year’s company focus on the mid-to-high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new-age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: TecnoCamon 19 Pro 5G launched in collaboration with Cosmopolitan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)