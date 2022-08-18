7Seas Entertainment launches ‘Gamer Shorts’ app for gamers

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:52 IST
7Seas Entertainment Limited on Thursday announced the launch of Gamer Shorts, a “first-of-its-kind” mobile application in the world, which would enable the company leverage its position in the gaming industry.

A press release from the firm said Gamer Shorts is a go-to destination for all gamers with selected news, analyst perspectives, views on new investments, and innovations.

Quick games in a variety of genres such as racing, puzzles, and arcade sports are available to players. Games in this app are designed to be played quickly and casually while also being enjoyable, it said.

L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment, said the Gamer Shorts app, which contains over 25 such simple games, is now available on the Play Store.

“The company will soon make the app available to Apple customers. Another significant advantage of these small games is that they are lightweight for Android and iOS, soon another 25 such short games will be added to the app,” he added.

