Canada beats Czech Republic 5-2 in world junior semifinals
Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.Canada will face Finland or Sweden on Saturday night.Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0.
- Country:
- Canada
Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.
Canada will face Finland or Sweden on Saturday night.
Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored.
Jan Mysak and David Jiricek scored for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves in the first two periods, and Pavel Cajan stopped eight shots in the third.
The Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada to ban handgun import until passage of gun control law
Canada should emulate Australia in clinching free trade deal with India: Report
Canada to temporarily ban import of handguns
Canada jury convicts Dutch man of sexually extorting Canadian teen
Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified