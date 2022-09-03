Left Menu

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp following this month's Apple event: Find out

Ahead of Apple's upcoming launch event where the new iPhone 14 lineup will be unveiled, a recent update from the company suggests that the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, will no longer function on some older iPhone devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 13:52 IST
These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp following this month's Apple event: Find out
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of Apple's upcoming launch event where the new iPhone 14 lineup will be unveiled, a recent update from the company suggests that the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, will no longer function on some older iPhone devices. Mashable India has reported that from October 24 onwards, the messaging app will reportedly discontinue supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices, according to one of WABetaInfo's earlier sources.

In fact, some reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program about the end of support. Hence, those who want to continue using the messaging app in this situation will need to upgrade their iPhones. Previously WhatsApp announced on its Help Center website that iOS 12 or a newer version would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service.

Similarly, Android 4.1 or a later version is required for users of Android devices to continue utilizing the instant messaging software, reported Mashable India. As iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions are outdated operating systems, and most Apple phones may already have the most recent upgrade installed, it would be best to update your iPhone if you haven't already.

Notably, both software versions are not widely used on iPhones. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India. Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced.

It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions and the new smartwatches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022