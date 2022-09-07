DataTrained launches Software Development Engineering Bootcamps

DataTrained, Asia’s leading edtech company, announced the launch of its much-awaited coding boot camps with the name of DtCoders that will be offered with a perfect blend of flexible Online as well as offline self-paced and Instructor-Led training programs. The programs have been beautifully categorized into three parts basis learners' needs, Foundations, Interview Preparations, and Engineering. The foundation phase introduces learners to cutting-edge tools and technologies like C++, Java, Python, and Data Structure & Algorithms. The Interview Preparation part helps learners master the foundations along with real-life interview cracking hacks and techniques. The Engineering part is the real one that helps candidates with the level of skills big companies especially MAANG companies ask for. The Bootcamp programs offered by DtCoders are aimed at people from both Tech and Non-Tech backgrounds. In order to provide a conducive environment enabling a simple yet one of the most effective learning paths, DtCoders starts off from the very foundations of programming, sharpening programming with languages Java, C++, and Python. The boot camps are focused to develop engineers with problem-solving mindsets. Students go through rigorous training and are prepared on Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) and advanced concepts like System Designs, and Load Balancing which are key requirements in acing the interviews at MAANG or any other product-based companies. To provide their students with an extra edge DtCoders is providing specializations in Full Stack Web Development, Full Stack Mobile Application Development, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, Blockchain Development, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

All the programs have been designed with a problem-finding and solution approach wherein the learners get complete and relevant insights about the deployment of their learning in a real-life coding scenario. This will help candidates crack their dream organizations' coding interviews. Interested candidates can register themselves on the website: https://www.datatrained.com/dtcoders About DataTrained: DataTrained - started in 2012, is India's leading edtech company in the higher education and UpSkilling segment. Starting with the only course in Data Science, the organization is now a pioneer in the online education vertical and is working towards the success of a global workforce of over 1.4 billion. With a learner base of more than a Lac, DataTrained courses cover the complete workforce UpSkilling in the tech segment.

DataTrained learners have boasted of high career growth in the form of steep salary hikes, frequent promotions, and job placements. More than 85% of the DataTrained Learners have achieved Positive Career Growth.

Janardan Tiwari, CEO-Global, DataTrained, said, ''DataTrained works on the four pillars of education - Quality, Affordability, Reliability, and Employability. We strive to create a tech-based fantastic online pedagogy that supports and builds a skilled workforce backed by strong placement and corporate relations support. The workforce we strive to create will be equipped with the ever-changing demands of the organizations and the challenges of the future. Our commitment can be judged upon our resolves to change and upgrade careers for the future''.

DataTrained popular courses are PG Program in Data Science, Machine Learning and Neural Networks, PG Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, PG Program in Full Stack Development Engineering, PG Program in Human Resource Management and People Analytics, PG Program in Ecommerce and Digital Marketing and the popular Undergraduate course named DataTrained Undergraduate Program in Engineering (DTUPE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)