Orvi Surfaces: Winner of European Product Design Award 2022

ORVI blends creativity with craftsmanship, technology with tradition, Western aesthetics with artisanal techniques from Asia and beyond. Embodied with these qualities, this Jaipur based homegrown brand has been announced as the winner of European Product Design Award 2022, for their Palacio Collection. This collection’s identity and inspiration pays homage to the Spanish word for Palace. The intricate designs that make up this line of luxurious surfaces is inspired by the grand palaces and castles where much of Europe’s royalty once resided. Within those walls, the finest compositions of stone, metal, and wood were used to create a cohesive warmth that encapsulated the lives of kings and queens Being amongst the only 3 companies from India who had been selected for this in 2022, it is a moment of sheer pride as once again the brand has made India Proud by getting this prestigious award home. Further, Orvi Home has been awarded ‘Honourable Mention’ for its Intarsio Oleander Platter in Green Marble with Brass Inlay. The European Product Design Award was created to recognize the efforts of talented international product designers who aim to improve one's daily lives with their practical, well-thought-out creations. They reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product. The Founder, Sanjeev Agrawal’s, says, “My inspiration behind Orvi has been to harness the many traditional techniques that have started to disappear due to the economic pressures of the modern world, and instead create an environment where we can champion these skills and, by combining them with 21st century technology with a vision to recreate some of the surfaces, shapes, patterns, and designs that have started to disappear.” About Orvi: Orvi’s mission is to create innovative and uniquely beautiful surfaces and home pieces. Orvi’s surfaces are suited for all parts of the building envelope; both for interior and exterior applications. Orvi’s home pieces get conceptualized from the tender nuances of everyday life, starting with natural materials and unique forms. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

