OnePlus 8/8 Pro, 8T, OnePlus 9/9 Pro and 9R get August 2022 security patches

OnePlus is rolling out the August 2022 Android security patches to the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus 9R in India and the European (EU) region.

The OxygenOS 12 C.35 update is rolling out to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R units in India. Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Improves system stability for some scenarios.

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

The OxygenOS 12 C.64 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rolling out in the EU region. In addition to the August 2022 security patch, this update brings new features to the Camera app including the Movie and Dual-view video modes and Long Exposure mode.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9 series OxygenOS 12 C.64 update:

System

Improves system stability.

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Camera

Adds three filters, including Radiance, Serenity, and Emerald.

Adds Movie and Dual-view video modes to improve the user experience.

Adds Long Exposure mode that provides you with more options on the exposure time. You can use this mode to capture the movement of objects or lights.

The update is rolling out incrementally and will reach a limited number of users today while a broader rollout will start in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates.