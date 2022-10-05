Left Menu

Britain's Tesco sees full-year profit at lower end of guidance

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 11:42 IST
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday forecast full-year core profit to be around the lower end of its previous guidance, saying there were significant uncertainties in the external environment.

The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said it now expected full 2022-23 year retail adjusted operating profit of between 2.4 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds ($2.7-$2.9 billion). It was previously forecasting 2.4-2.6 billion pounds, down from the 2.65 billion pounds made in 2021-22. ($1 = 0.8744 pounds)

