Left Menu

Eutelsat accuses Iran of jamming its satellites

Reuters was not immediately able to obtain a response from Iran to the allegation made by Eutelsat. "The interferences harmfully affect the transmission of several digital TV and radio channels broadcasting in Persian from outside of Iran, as well as other channels," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:22 IST
Eutelsat accuses Iran of jamming its satellites

Eutelsat alleged on Thursday that Iran had jammed two of its satellites since Sept 26, adding that it had asked the relevant authorities to stop the interference immediately.

Paris-based Eutelsat also said in a statement that it had reminded the Iranian authorities that intentional jamming is "explicitly prohibited" by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations. Reuters was not immediately able to obtain a response from Iran to the allegation made by Eutelsat.

"The interferences harmfully affect the transmission of several digital TV and radio channels broadcasting in Persian from outside of Iran, as well as other channels," it said. "Eutelsat's technical experts have been working around the clock with affected customers to mitigate the impact of the interference on service as much as possible," it added.

French authorities earlier lashed out at Iran for "dictatorial practices" and taking two of its citizens hostage, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has tied to foreign countries. Anti-government protests have flared up over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022