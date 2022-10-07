Google System Updates October 2022: What's new?

Google has started rolling out the Google Play system update for the month of October 2022 with critical bug fixes, new features and optimizations to the Play Store and updated system management services.

The October 2022 update adds new features to help you discover the Apps & Games in Play Store. This update also includes Play Protect improvements to enhance your device safety and optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Next up, with this update, you will see a reminder dialog for pending system updates on Android TVs.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Critical Fixes

[TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics-related services.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage.

[TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.

Bug fixes and updates to system management services are available through Google Play services v40.22 while Play Store features and improvements are available through Google Play Store v32.5 update.

Google System updates make Android devices more secure and reliable and are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.