Left Menu

Google System Updates October 2022: What's new?

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-10-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 08:24 IST
Google System Updates October 2022: What's new?
Representative Image. Credit: ANI

Google has started rolling out the Google Play system update for the month of October 2022 with critical bug fixes, new features and optimizations to the Play Store and updated system management services.

The October 2022 update adds new features to help you discover the Apps & Games in Play Store. This update also includes Play Protect improvements to enhance your device safety and optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Next up, with this update, you will see a reminder dialog for pending system updates on Android TVs.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Critical Fixes

  • [TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics-related services.

Google Play Store

  • New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
  • Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
  • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

  • Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage.
  • [TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.

Bug fixes and updates to system management services are available through Google Play services v40.22 while Play Store features and improvements are available through Google Play Store v32.5 update.

Google System updates make Android devices more secure and reliable and are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
4
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022