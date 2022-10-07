Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 to the Dev Channel. With this build, developers can start building and testing 3rd party widgets locally for their packaged Win32 apps.

"Our team has been working hard to expand the Widgets board that was first introduced in Windows 11 to more developers. The 3rd party widgets platform included in this release will allow developers to create widgets for their packaged Win32 apps and test them locally on the Windows 11 Widgets board," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

With this update, some Insiders are getting a sneak peek of the new video calling experience for Chat from Microsoft Teams in Windows 11. When you open Chat from the taskbar, you will see a preview of your own video, and the various ways you can connect with your people.

This new video calling experience for Chat will become more broadly available in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Next up, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to Microsoft Store (version 22209) with some improvements. Games in the Store now show when they are "available with Game Pass" as well as the current available price. You will also see an updated button design and a new section that lets you know what is included in the subscription.

Other changes in this build include an improved cloud suggestion and an integrated search suggestion in Simplified Chinese IME.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 also includes fixes:

Tablet-optimized taskbar

We fixed the issue causing the taskbar to sometimes collapse when it should be expanded if there are no running windows on the desktop.

We fixed an issue that would occur when using the left or right edge gestures resulting in the Widgets or Notification Center (respectively) to overlap with or look truncated by the taskbar.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe while switching apps.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe if you entered the overflow flyout.

Windowing

Fixed an issue where the close button for window preview thumbnails in Task View was drawing slightly outside the bounds of the thumbnail.

Fixed an issue where when switching between windows in recent builds you might see the entire window flash black for a frame while rendering.

Fixed an issue causing Miracast video quality to be very slow and stuttering in recent flights despite having a solid internet connection.

System Tray Updates

Fixed an issue so that Quick Settings items can now be rearranged with touch again.

Settings

Fixed an issue under Network and Internet > Advanced Network Settings, where certain networks were displaying the wrong link speed.

Other