Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

The phone started being shipped to customers on Oct. 7.

Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on Sept. 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models but is equipped with a large screen. The phone started being shipped to customers on Oct. 7.

