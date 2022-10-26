Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-FAA sees aviation safety risks without U.S. telecom agency mandate -- letter

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 00:15 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the U.S. telecommunications regulator agency to ensure a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said the agency wants the Federal Communications Commission to mandate voluntary mitigations that AT&T and Verizon agreed to earlier this year mandated for 19 smaller telecoms and other spectrum holders. In a previously unreported letter dated Friday, Nolen cited industry data established "aviation safety would be compromised if the U.S. government does not codify certain additional operating limits in the 5G C-Band environment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

