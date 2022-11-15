Left Menu

YouTube expands shopping features to combat digital ad slowdown

(changes sourcing, adds statement) Nov 15 (Reuters) - YouTube said on Tuesday it is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as the Alphabet -owned company looks to fortify its revenue against a drop in spending by recession-wary advertisers.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:26 IST
YouTube expands shopping features to combat digital ad slowdown

(changes sourcing, adds statement) Nov 15 (Reuters) -

YouTube said on Tuesday it is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as the Alphabet -owned company looks to fortify its revenue against a drop in spending by recession-wary advertisers. The feature, being tested with eligible creators in the United States, will allow them to tag products from their own stores.

"Viewers in the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada, and Australia can see the tags and interact with them and we'll continue to bring tagging to more creators and geographies," a Google spokesperson said. The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos.

This comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45% of the revenue. The internet's dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and dance videos before burgeoning to 1 billion monthly users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022