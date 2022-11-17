Poonam, Deepti, Sneh, Pooja named captains for Women's T20 Challenger

India players Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana were on Thursday named captains of the four respective teams that will feature in Senior Women's Challenger T20 Trophy, to be played in Raipur from November 20.

For fringe India and domestic players, the event will be a good platform to display their talent ahead of the home series against Australia next month. The inaugural Women's IPL takes place in March and that will also be at the back of the players' mind.

All games will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The final will be played on November 26. India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S. Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), S. Anusha.

India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, S.S Kalal, Monica Patel, S.L. Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Laxmi Yadav (WK) India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S. Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathan, K.P. Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Mamatha (WK).

India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, S.B. Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (WK), Sushma Verma (WK).

