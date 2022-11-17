When to redirect users

Introduction

A redirect is an instruction that tells your browser to go to a different website or location. Redirects are most often used for security purposes and when you need to send users to a new URL in order to maintain their current session.

Redirect User Location Data to Your Web Site

In the event that a user requests a page on your site that doesn't exist, you can redirect them to a new location. This will allow you to control where users are sent when they come across broken links or misspelled URLs.

There are three kinds of redirects: 301, 302, and 307. To determine which type of redirection is best for your needs, consider how much control you want over the user's browsing experience and whether it's necessary for them to stay on the same server or domain as before.

When to Use a 302, 301, or 307 Redirect

There are several different types of redirects and they all have their own uses. The most common type is the 301 permanent redirect, which tells search engines to update their index with the new location when a user clicks through. A 302 temporary redirect is used to redirect users from one page to another temporarily, for example, because you're testing a new version of your website or testing an internal link structure before publishing it publicly.

A 307 status code can also be used for temporary redirection purposes, but unlike its more permanent counterparts, this type isn't supported by all browsers or search engines.

What Happens When You Redirect?

What Happens When You Redirect?

If you have a website, chances are that you've created links to other pages within your site. For instance, if I want to link from my homepage to an article about how to make money on the internet, I'd create a link in the following format: www.your-site.com/how-to-make-money-on-the-internet/.

What happens if someone clicks that link but then realizes they're not interested in reading it (because they already know how)? They may click back or refresh their browser window and get taken right back there! The solution is to use what's called a 301 redirect:

How to Test Your Redirects

You can check your redirects with curl. If you're new to curl, it's a command-line tool that will run HTTP requests for you and show you the result. You can use it in a terminal or on the command line in Windows by typing "curl" followed by whatever URL or command you want to run. To test your redirects, use the -I option (for HTTP headers), which will give you more information about what's going on with your request:

curl -I http://example.com/foo/bar

Note that this example will only show us one of our 301 redirects; if we wanted to see all of them we would need to pass -L as well

Do you redirect users according to their physical location?

Do you redirect users according to their physical location? For example, would a user in China see something different when they visit your site than a user in France? Or do you redirect users based on their agent or browser version?

Redirects are important for ensuring that content is delivered to the correct location. If a website visitor is redirected and not told why they may become frustrated and leave your site altogether. The following are some examples of ways in which redirects can be used:

Visitors who use an IP address from China should see content specific to China (e.g., translated into Chinese).

Visitors with browsers that have outdated versions of Internet Explorer should be shown an error message giving them instructions on how to update their browsers.

In order to get the users location, you require an IP API (freeiplookupapi.com, iplookupapi.com, or any similar API)

Using correct redirects is important when delivering content

Redirects are important for SEO. If you have a section of your website that's been redesigned and hosts new content, but your site still has old links to the old version, those links will be broken. Instead of letting users see 404 error messages when they click on those old links and potentially miss out on great content, redirect them to the right page.

Redirects are important for users. Not only will using redirects help keep search engines happy by making sure that pages aren't missing or broken, but they'll also keep people coming back to your website because they won't get lost along the way!

Redirects can be used to make sure that content is delivered to the right user (e.g., mobile vs desktop). When building responsive websites, sometimes it makes sense to serve different versions of a page depending on what device someone is using—but you don't want them served completely different pages every time! Redirecting users based on their device type ensures that everyone sees what's intended for them without having any extra steps between clicks or taps through an app store just because one person wanted something another already had available via browser tabs instead (which might not even work)

Conclusion

We hope you've found this article useful and that it has helped you on your journey to becoming a redirect expert. Redirects are extremely important parts of the internet, so it's vital to be able to choose the correct type of redirect for each situation. You should now be able to answer questions like "what happens when someone visits my website? Do I need a 302 or 301 redirect? What about 307? Should I use IP address-based redirection? And so on…

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)