Britain says Russia has nearly exhausted current stock of Iran-made weapons
Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter.
The Russian attacks have been a combination of UAVs and traditional reusable armed systems, it added.
