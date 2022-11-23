Left Menu

Britain says Russia has nearly exhausted current stock of Iran-made weapons

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 12:40 IST
Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter.

The Russian attacks have been a combination of UAVs and traditional reusable armed systems, it added.

