Russia's Kudrin accepts role as adviser to tech giant Yandex

Alexei Kudrin, who resigned as head of Russia's Audit Chamber last week, said on Monday he had accepted an offer from technology giant Yandex to become an adviser on corporate development.

Yandex last month announced a review of a possible sweeping governance overhaul that would leave its major business units in Russia under new ownership.

