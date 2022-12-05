Left Menu

Russia's Kudrin accepts role as adviser to tech giant Yandex

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:36 IST
Russia's Kudrin accepts role as adviser to tech giant Yandex
Alexei Kudrin Image Credit: Wikimedia
Alexei Kudrin, who resigned as head of Russia's Audit Chamber last week, said on Monday he had accepted an offer from technology giant Yandex to become an adviser on corporate development.

Yandex last month announced a review of a possible sweeping governance overhaul that would leave its major business units in Russia under new ownership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

