Left Menu

German 'babysitter' on trial in huge child sexual abuse case

The court also ordered them to be detained after the end of their term, Frankfurt prosecutors said.A 60-year-old German man who was arrested sitting at his computer in Paraguay was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in operating the darknet site.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:11 IST
German 'babysitter' on trial in huge child sexual abuse case
  • Country:
  • Germany

A 45-year-old German man who had offered babysitting services online went on trial Tuesday in the western city of Cologne accused of almost 100 counts of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors told the Cologne regional court that the man documented the abuse of babies, children and teenagers, and shared videos and images of "unimaginable brutality" with dozens of people, German news agency dpa reported.

Investigators who discovered vast amounts of incriminating data last year at the married man's home, in the town of Wermelskirchen, said at the time that they had never previously ''encountered such a level of inhuman brutality and callous indifference to the suffering of young children." Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 15 years imprisonment followed by continued security confinement if the man, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, is convicted.

In a separate case Tuesday, four men were convicted by a court in Frankfurt for their involvement in an online platform known as "Boystown," which was used to spread images of child sexual abuse.

A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were sentenced to 12 and 10 years in prison, respectively. The court also ordered them to be detained after the end of their term, Frankfurt prosecutors said.

A 60-year-old German man who was arrested sitting at his computer in Paraguay was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in operating the darknet site. A 66-year-old man from Hamburg, who was considered a particularly active user, received a seven-year sentence, officials said.

The verdicts can be appealed.

The Boystown site was a major international platform for child sexual abuse images with more than 400,000 members before it was taken down last year.

Authorities are working to identify further users of the site and bring them to trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022