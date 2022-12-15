Jalongi.com appoints ex-Walmart business heads to lead its expansion plan

New Delhi, December 14, 2022: Jalongi.com, the Fish & Seafood supply chain startup, has appointed industry experts to further strengthen its team across important business units like Supply chain, IT, Merchandising and Marketing. With strong presence across 8 states in India, Jalongi.com has already announced its plans to build a 20+ city network by March 2024 and has been strengthening its human capital to support its growth strategies. The startup has appointed Pankaj Garg as Chief Technology Officer, Roney Rodrigues as Chief Merchandising Officer and Nandita Anand as General Manager – Marketing & Brand Communications. Dippankar Halder, Founder, Jalongi.com informed ‘Each of them is an expert in their respective domain, and this trust comes with my personal experience of having interacted with them during our successful tenure of building ‘EasyDay Retail’ for Bharti Walmart’. Speaking on his position at Jalongi, Pankaj Garg said ‘We are now live with our new technology stack and that’s just the beginning. We are introducing IoT to strengthen and monitor our cold chain especially in last mile delivery. With our presence across the value chain, blockchain is our next project. We would be pioneering this in the Fish & Seafood sector and it will help us to improve quality and consistency and, not to forget, transparency in the value chain’.

With an experience spanning over 2 decades, Pankaj, an IIT BHU alumni, has been a part of multiple leading organizations like Walmart, GE Capital, Siemens, Wipro Enterprises and Bharti Group amongst others.

‘At Jalongi, it is our constant endeavour to provide our consumers with over 100 options of Fish & Seafood products on a daily basis, and with increasing demand, we are continuously working towards expanding our sourcing channels from coast to coast. When we source direct, we are able to offer the range, availability, quality and price better than any competition. We source directly from 8 states right now and another 7 states will be added in the next 6 to 9 months.’ informed Roney Rodriguez.

Prior to joining Jalongi, Roney has been a part of leading retail organisations like Reliance Cash and Carry, Bharti Walmart, Radhakrishna Foodland and Baramati Agro amongst others. Roney has been the recipient of the ‘Sam Hat’ award at Bharti Walmart. He is an MBA from Pune University and a Defense Veteran. ‘Jalongi has built a strong brand presence amongst its customer base because of its ability to provide over largest possible range of high quality Fish & Seafood products from across India, and it has built processes to serve each order that are custom cut, clean & washed pan-ready to our customers; delivered directly to their doorsteps through our Omni channel presence’ informed Nandita Anand.

‘I look forward to further evolve our marketing process to strengthen our brand awareness, build channels to positively tap into new age media platforms and bring in practices to incentivize our loyal customers’ added Ms. Anand. Nandita comes with an experience of over 16 years of having worked with leading brands like BodyShop, Reliance Brands and Walmart amongst others. She is Mass Media & Advertising Graduate from Mumbai University and MBA.

‘With this highly skilled set of leaders, we are all set to reach our goal of INR 1000 crore, profitably.’ added Mr. Halder.

Jalongi.com is a Gurugram head quartered company with presence in Kolkata, Siliguri, Mumbai, Pune, NCR Delhi, Gauhati, Hyderabad & Bengaluru. Company currently has a team of 180 associates and has plans be a 2000 plus team over the years.

