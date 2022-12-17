Left Menu

Google Voice now automatically switches calls between cellular data and Wi-Fi

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:51 IST
Google Voice now automatically switches calls between cellular data and Wi-Fi
Representative Image. Credit: Pexels

Google is rolling out a new update to Google Voice that improves call quality and performance. For the best calling experience, Voice now automatically switches ongoing calls between cellular data service and Wi-Fi when it determines that one network type will lead to better call quality.

Up until now, the Google Voice service identified the ideal network only at the time the call was placed and did not make any corrections for changes in network performance that might occur during the call.

The capability is now available to all Google Voice customers.

For the unversed, Google Voice gives you a phone number for calls, texts, and voicemails. The number works on smartphones as well as the web, allowing you to place and receive calls from anywhere. To sign up for the service, follow these steps:

  • Go to voice.google.com, or download the Google Voice app on your smartphone.
  • Sign in to your Google Account.
  • Review the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and click Continue.
  • You can search for available numbers by city or area code. If numbers aren't available in your area, try a nearby city or area code.
  • Next to the number you want, click Select.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions.

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022