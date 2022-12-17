Google Voice now automatically switches calls between cellular data and Wi-Fi

Google is rolling out a new update to Google Voice that improves call quality and performance. For the best calling experience, Voice now automatically switches ongoing calls between cellular data service and Wi-Fi when it determines that one network type will lead to better call quality.

Up until now, the Google Voice service identified the ideal network only at the time the call was placed and did not make any corrections for changes in network performance that might occur during the call.

The capability is now available to all Google Voice customers.

For the unversed, Google Voice gives you a phone number for calls, texts, and voicemails. The number works on smartphones as well as the web, allowing you to place and receive calls from anywhere. To sign up for the service, follow these steps: