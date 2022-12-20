Accidentally pressed 'Delete for Me' on WhatsApp? Now it can be undone.

WhatsApp has come to the rescue of those who accidentally pressed 'Delete for Me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone' on the platform. WhatsApp recently announced that it launched a new feature called 'accidental delete', which initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action of deleting the message for themselves and subsequently, delete it for everyone.

According to a US-based tech portal TechCrunch report, the feature works in both individual and group chats. It would be available on both iPhones and Android devices. The feature was beta tested on some Android and iOS users in August, as per TechCrunch citing WABetaInfo.

In 2017, the messaging platform introduced the 'Delete for Everyone' option so users could retract a message from all participants of a conversation in case they sent it by mistake. Initially the roll out was limited to just 7 minutes, it was increased to 60 hours in August this year.

Meanwhile, after adding the disappearing messages feature in 2020, Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, is now working on an extreme version of that option. While initially limited to just one option (disappearing after 7 days), WhatsApp later expanded the disappearing messages feature to also allow for messages that disappear after 24 hours or 90 days, as per Mashable.

The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message. For photos and videos, the view-once functionality is enabled by choosing an image or video to send and then tapping on the encircled '1' icon on the right side of the caption prompt.

As per Mashable, There's currently a special send button icon with an added padlock for text messages, though the design may change once the feature comes out of beta. (ANI)

