UK house price growth slows in December - Nationwide
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:36 IST
British annual house price growth slowed to 2.8% in December from 4.4% in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a growth of 2.3%.
