Ramkumar enters Tata Open Maharashtra main draw

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan sailed into the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra but compatriot Yuki Bhambri failed to advance after losing his final qualifying match here on Sunday.

Ramkumar, who entered the draw as a wildcard, got the better of third seed Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3 7-5 in one hour 30 minutes.

Yuki, on the other hand, was dispatched by last year's semi-finalist, Sweden's Elias Ymer, 1-6 4-6 in an hour and 12 minutes.

Other Indians in the fray, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar had lost their first round of qualifying on Saturday.

South Asia's only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

