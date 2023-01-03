OxygenOS 13 MP3 rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving OxygenOS 13 MP3, based on Android 13, in India, Europe and North America. This update includes the December 2022 Android security patch, bug fixes and improvements.

Below is the complete update changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 13 MP3 (Via):

System

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down after you unlock your device.

Fixes a display issue with the icons in Quick Settings.

Fixes an issue where the floating window icon might remain on the Home screen when Dark mode is enabled.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. A broader rollout will also be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

You can check for the update manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and feature up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The Pro model features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones have a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro also has an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS.

Both devices are powered by a 4500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging. They also come with a range of features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are available in a range of colours, including Glacial Green, Arctic Sky, and Stellar Black.