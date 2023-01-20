Left Menu

Wrench Solutions Celebrates 25 Years of Evolving Project Management

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:02 IST
On the anniversary of its 25th year in business, Wrench founder & CEO KV Daniel announced a series of global events to thank Wrench's worldwide customer base. These events will be held in various cities over the course of the coming year and will focus attention on serving companies that recognize Wrench's ability to improve how complex projects are managed and executed.

Leveraging Daniel's early experiences as a mechanical engineer and co-founder Aju Peter's experience in information technology, what began as software to improve the execution of manufacturing industries and an EDMS system, has evolved into a digital transformation tool used by global organizations in different sectors to improve the cost and schedule performance of their project portfolios.

Since its inception, the development of Wrench software has been supported by a large India-based R&D team that successfully adapted the product to different businesses by incorporating the latest technologies and ensuring compatibility with complementary technologies, while Daniel's attention to industry trends has been supported by COO Manesh Alias's first-hand knowledge of customer demands. Looking back on Wrench's 25-year-journey, Daniel states, ''Our focus was less about growth for growth's sake and more about proving to ourselves that our product could be adapted to any industry, large or small, anywhere in the world. As a founder-driven organization, we are unique; our marketing is still mostly referrals and word-of-mouth.'' Indeed, Wrench's impressive customer base includes large global players from 32 countries in consulting, oil and gas, construction, transportation, mining, energy, infrastructure, heavy industry, and shipping, but is still not a commonly recognized brand. ''With the exception of Asia and the Middle East,'' explains Daniel, ''Wrench is not so well known in other parts of the world, but we have an established client base on every continent. Companies who have never heard of us are always surprised by how we can comprehensively address their project management challenges. I'm most grateful to our customers that have supported us and contributed to the evolution of our product.'' In thinking about what the next 25 years will bring, KV Daniel reflects on lessons learnt during the pandemic – how WRENCH was able to remotely serve customers with its enhanced, cloud-based, SaaS approach. Daniel added, ''Our continued growth is inevitable but supporting the needs of our current customer base will remain our priority.'' Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986622/Wrench_Logo.jpg

