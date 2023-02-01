Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 07:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 07:07 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rishi Sunak faces crunch decision on post-Brexit Northern Ireland - Tesco buys Paperchase brand from administration but not the stores

- Elliott takes stake in phone mast group Vantage ahead of possible delisting - Greybull enters pursuit of Britishvolt

Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a test of his authority over whether he can sell an outline deal that is taking shape on the Northern Ireland protocol to pro-UK unionist politicians in the region and Eurosceptic Tory MPs.

- British supermarket group Tesco has bought the Paperchase stationery brand and intellectual property from administration, but will not be taking on its stores, putting about 1,000 jobs at risk. - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in Vantage Towers, the German-listed wireless masts business owned by Vodafone Group, as its biggest shareholders prepare a takeover of the company.

- Greybull Capital, the buyout group associated with the 2019 collapse of British Steel, has emerged as a potential late bidder for collapsed battery startup Britishvolt . (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

