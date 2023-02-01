PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Rishi Sunak faces crunch decision on post-Brexit Northern Ireland - Tesco buys Paperchase brand from administration but not the stores
- Elliott takes stake in phone mast group Vantage ahead of possible delisting - Greybull enters pursuit of Britishvolt
Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a test of his authority over whether he can sell an outline deal that is taking shape on the Northern Ireland protocol to pro-UK unionist politicians in the region and Eurosceptic Tory MPs.
- British supermarket group Tesco has bought the Paperchase stationery brand and intellectual property from administration, but will not be taking on its stores, putting about 1,000 jobs at risk. - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in Vantage Towers, the German-listed wireless masts business owned by Vodafone Group, as its biggest shareholders prepare a takeover of the company.
- Greybull Capital, the buyout group associated with the 2019 collapse of British Steel, has emerged as a potential late bidder for collapsed battery startup Britishvolt
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken welcomes Northern Ireland talks progress after meeting UK's Cleverly
Northern Ireland: UK ‘immunity’ legislation could hamper victims’ rights, warns Türk
Tesco Bank offers staff 1,250 pound 'cost of living' payment
Amendments to Northern Ireland Troubles Bill should ensure respect for rights of victims
Tesco boss in 'parallel universe' over price rises, UK farmers' chief says