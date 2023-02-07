Left Menu

Goldi Solar plans to recruit 5,000 people by FY25: MD

07-02-2023
Goldi Solar plans to recruit 5,000 people by FY25: MD
Green energy company Goldi Solar has plans to recruit 5,000 people over the next two fiscals in the area of solar manufacturing and after-sales services, company's MD Ishver Dholakiya said.

The Gujarat-based company is in process of investing Rs 5,000 crore to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatt (GW).

''Goldi Solar plans to create jobs at the grassroots level. The skill development programme will help the company's vision to recruit over 5,000 people across various functions by FY25,'' Dholakiya said after signing an agreement with L&T Public Charitable, the philanthropic arm of infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Goldi Solar has partnered with L&T Public Charitable to train a skilled workforce in solar manufacturing space, a company statement quoted him as saying.

On the partnership, he said the two organizations will be able to increase solar manufacturing's skilled workforce and enhance employability to a great extent.

''This collaboration will enable us to impart skills to the young generation and prepare them for the upcoming opportunities in the solar sector. The programme prepares students for a smooth transition from vocational to professional work culture by providing theoretical and practical industrial training and experience,'' K Ramakrishnan, Trustee of L&T Public Charitable Trust, said.

