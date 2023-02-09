Britain examines inflation-linked hikes in broadband bills

Britain's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it was concerned that inflation-linked hikes in broadband and mobile bills were causing uncertainty for customers, as it launched a review of in-contract price rises.

Many consumers are facing prices rises of above 14% in the coming months under the terms of contracts with suppliers such as market leader BT.

