Britain examines inflation-linked hikes in broadband bills
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it was concerned that inflation-linked hikes in broadband and mobile bills were causing uncertainty for customers, as it launched a review of in-contract price rises.
Many consumers are facing prices rises of above 14% in the coming months under the terms of contracts with suppliers such as market leader BT.
Also Read: Britain considers allowing foreign students to work longer hours -The Times
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement