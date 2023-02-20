Left Menu

Grew client base by 24 YoY to over 800 clients, processing 7.7 trillion in finance transactions annually with HighRadius Autonomous Finance In the mid-market segment, the company grew customer base by 43 Hyderabad, 20th Feb 2023 HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced record performance in 2022.

Hyderabad-based HighRadius Recorded Strong Performance in 2022
Grew client base by 24% YoY to over 800+ clients, processing $7.7 trillion in finance transactions annually with HighRadius Autonomous Finance • In the mid-market segment, the company grew customer base by 43% Hyderabad, 20th Feb 2023 HighRadius, the global leader in Autonomous Finance Platforms for the Office of the CFO, announced record performance in 2022. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad in India and in Houston in the United States and has a presence in 7 countries - US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, India, and Poland.

Customer Growth & Adoption: The company has been successful in growing its client base by 24% YoY and has built a clientele of over 800+ clients, including 200+ from the Forbes Global 2000. HighRadius also completed 2400+ finance transformation projects across Order-to-Cash, Treasury and Record-to-Report functions in the year 2022 and successfully processed $7.7 trillion in finance transactions representing a 65% year-over-year increase. In the mid-market segment, the company grew customer base by 43%, adding 100+ clients. Product Leadership: Gartner named HighRadius as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash. In the same year, IDC deemed HighRadius as a Leader in the Marketscape for Accounts Receivable Software for both Enterprise and Mid-market for the second year in a row. The company also launched Autonomous Accounting offering for Record-to-Report automation. Global Expansion: HighRadius has been on a growth trajectory and grew their customer count outside North America by 26%+. The company added customers in Europe and Asia Pacific. HighRadius also opened its 5th European office in Poland taking their headcount up by 28% across London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Paris. About HighRadius Corporation HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 800 of the world's leading companies have transformed their order-to-cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Their customers include 3M, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey's, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing, and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Click here to see Autonomous Software in action.

