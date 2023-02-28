Google expands noise cancellation in Meet to more devices

Google is expanding the noise cancellation feature in Meet to more devices. The expansion will help make calls more productive by reducing distractions across a wider variety of devices, the company said.

The feature, which filters out background noises such as a closing door or the sounds of a nearby construction site during a meeting, will now be available for:

Users with personal Google Accounts on a wider variety of Android mobile devices. If you’re joining a meeting on an Android device with your personal Google Account, the noise cancellation feature is OFF by default.

Google Workspace Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard customers. If you're joining using a Workspace account, the meeting host's Workspace edition will determine the default state. You can turn the feature on or off from the settings menu.

Enabled by default for third-party devices that connect to Meet using Pexip. The feature is on by default for Pexip users.

The feature may take potentially longer than 15 days to be fully visible.

In parallel, Google is rolling out a new update to Calendar that helps you easily define your work location much quicker with suggested working locations based on your recent locations.

For end users, suggested working locations will appear when setting a custom working location. The feature is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains while gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on March 13, 2023.

Suggested work locations in Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers. It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, and legacy G Suite Basic customers and users with personal Google Accounts.