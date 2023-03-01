How to handle Exceptions in Java

Do you know what is exception handling in Java? have you ever thought about how to exception handling in Java? Let us try to know exception handling in JavaScript & gather knowledge about exception handling in Java best practices.

But before we start to know how to exception handling in Java, let us first try to understand what is exception handling in JavaScript & why exception handling in Java best practices are necessary to know.

Let us try to assume one scenario from our daily life.

In our daily life, we often committed mistakes. Like, we often skip our study time to play games, and we often misbehave with some people. These are not a good deal to do. We try to rectify them. We should try not to repeat this task in life. And if we made such mistakes or exceptions, then we beg sorry for that. This means how we try to rectify ourselves. If you are stuck in your Java coding then you can always use codingzap’s Java Homework Help and get experts help.

The same thing happens in the Java program. That is why there is a concept of exception handling in JavaScript. Exception handling in Java best practices will help to rectify the mistakes that we have committed there. In the Java program, there may be some scenarios where exceptions happen. We try to solve those things using exception handling in JavaScript.

Having a problem understanding the topic. Don't need to worry about them. Before we discuss the exception handling in Java best practices, let us first know about exception handling in Java briefly.

What Is Exception Handling In Java:

Exceptions are the most commonly used term in the Java programming language. In the Java programming language, we need to perform some tasks which can’t be performed by the simple approach. They are the exceptions. The process by which we manage the exceptions in Java is known as Exception Handling. We used two important methods Try-Catch to resolve such issues.

Exceptions are those things that occurred in the programming. The programmer knows well that there might be an exception in the program. For overcoming the exception, they need to implement a special approach. Like if in the program, there is a need to divide a number by zero. Now, dividing a number with zero is an exception. So, the programmer will try to write the code differently. In that approach, it can overcome the exception. This will help to run the program uninterruptedly.

Types Of Exceptions In Java:

There are lots of exceptions that happen in the Java programming language. As Java programming language is the Object-Oriented Programming Language, so the Java programming language is being used by a large number of corporates. So, for creating some large types of software, there should be some exceptions. Exception handling helps to execute the code till the end of the program.

Depending upon the various exceptions that occur in the Java programming language, the exceptions can be divided into three categories. Let us try to know about these categories briefly.

Checked Exceptions: The classes that will not inherit the RuntimeExceptions are known as the checked exceptions. This means these exceptions occur in the compile time of the Java programs. There are some exceptions in this category. Like there are IOException, SQLException, etc.

The classes that will not inherit the RuntimeExceptions are known as the checked exceptions. This means these exceptions occur in the compile time of the Java programs. There are some exceptions in this category. Like there are IOException, SQLException, etc. Unchecked Exceptions: The classes that inherit the RuntimeExceptions are known as unchecked exceptions. As these exceptions are not being checked at the compilation of the Java program. There are ArithmaticException and NullPointerException in this category.

The classes that inherit the RuntimeExceptions are known as unchecked exceptions. As these exceptions are not being checked at the compilation of the Java program. There are ArithmaticException and NullPointerException in this category. Errors: Errors are not exceptions. We can't able to rectify those things. Some examples of errors are OutOfMemoryError, VirtualMachineError, etc.

Common Exceptions In Java:

Now, before implementing the program that shows exception handling in Java, let us first know some most important exceptions. These exceptions will occur most of the time when you practice. So, you need to focus on these exceptions in a better way. Let us try to make a list of the most important exceptions in Java. Though there are lots of exceptions possible in the Java programming language. But the most important ones are below listed.

ArithmaticException: This is the exception that you will find most of the time. These exceptions are used when there is any mathematical problem. Suppose, you want to divide any number by zero. It is not possible in mathematics. So, it will throw this exception. To come out of this exception, you need to find out certain path.

This is the exception that you will find most of the time. These exceptions are used when there is any mathematical problem. Suppose, you want to divide any number by zero. It is not possible in mathematics. So, it will throw this exception. To come out of this exception, you need to find out certain path. NullPointerException: This is a type of exception on the null values. In this case, a variable is declared as a null variable. Then we try to do some operations in it. So, there will be an issue. Suppose, an integer variable is declared as null. Then we try to add something to it. In this case, this exception happens.

This is a type of exception on the null values. In this case, a variable is declared as a null variable. Then we try to do some operations in it. So, there will be an issue. Suppose, an integer variable is declared as null. Then we try to add something to it. In this case, this exception happens. NumberFormatException: In this case, we try to format the data type of the variable to some other variable. If the conversation is an illegal one, then the exception arises.

How To Exception Handling In Java:

The exception handling in Java is implemented using the try-catch block. The part that might create an exception will be inside of the try block. And if there is any exception occurred, then that will catch by the catch block.

In this example, in the try block, we have declared one exception. We try to divide the number by zero. So, this will be the ArithmaticException. We need to declare the type of exception in the catch block. As there might be a different exception in the program. One single catch block will not be able to catch all the exceptions. Now, the catch block will accept the exception & print out the type of exception. Then the rest of the program will be executed. If you want to hire best coding expertsthen you can go ahead and use DMCH’s Do my coding homework services for all kind of coding help services.

Example:

public class Main{ public static void main(String[] args) { try{int data=1/0;}catch(ArithmeticException e){ // Try-Catch Block System.out.println("Exception Category: "+e);} // Exception Type Print

Let us try to find out the output of the above code. This will help to understand exception handling in Java.

Output:

Conclusion:

As we saw, exception handling in Java is a very important topic.

We need to always remember how to exception handling in Java. It will help us a lot in the future.

It is advised to clear the basics of the Java programming language. It will help to understand this topic easily.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)