Netflix streaming down for thousands of users - Downdetector
Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources. About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:01 IST
About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector. Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.
