Left Menu

Rockwell acquires Bengaluru-based Knowledge LensMumbai, Mar 2

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 15:54 IST
Rockwell acquires Bengaluru-based Knowledge LensMumbai, Mar 2
Rockwell Automation Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rockwell Automation on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based enterprise insights provider Knowledge Lens for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the company, founded in 2013, will help Rockwell expand its capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimisation for more manufacturers, a statement said.

Knowledge Lens, the latest acquisition, will become part of Rockwell's digital services business Kalypso to accelerate transformational outcomes for more manufacturers around the world, it added.

''The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses,'' Rockwell's senior vice president of Lifecycle Services segment Frank Kulaszewicz, said.

During a recent interaction with PTI, Rockwell's head of corporate strategy Veena Lakkundi said the company was actively looking at acquisitions in India to help expand its capabilities.

Apart from outright acquisitions, the company is also looking at early stage investments in startups and will also be tapping into opportunities of working with startup accelerators, Lakkundi had said.

She had also said that Rockwell's key focus areas in the country are life sciences, electronic vehicles, auto, food and beverages and consumer goods sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023