Rockwell acquires Bengaluru-based Knowledge LensMumbai, Mar 2

Rockwell Automation on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based enterprise insights provider Knowledge Lens for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the company, founded in 2013, will help Rockwell expand its capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimisation for more manufacturers, a statement said.

Knowledge Lens, the latest acquisition, will become part of Rockwell's digital services business Kalypso to accelerate transformational outcomes for more manufacturers around the world, it added.

''The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses,'' Rockwell's senior vice president of Lifecycle Services segment Frank Kulaszewicz, said.

During a recent interaction with PTI, Rockwell's head of corporate strategy Veena Lakkundi said the company was actively looking at acquisitions in India to help expand its capabilities.

Apart from outright acquisitions, the company is also looking at early stage investments in startups and will also be tapping into opportunities of working with startup accelerators, Lakkundi had said.

She had also said that Rockwell's key focus areas in the country are life sciences, electronic vehicles, auto, food and beverages and consumer goods sectors.

