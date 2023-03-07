New look and feel for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the web

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

As previously announced, Google has started rolling out the refreshed user interface in Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the web.

According to the tech giant, the new look is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journeys across its products.

The simplified user interface at the top of docs, sheets, and slides will help you find frequently used actions faster. You will also notice visual improvements in commenting, background, rulers, and gridlines.

There are no changes in functionality, however, some features have been relocated to reduce clutter within the new user interface. More specifically, you can find the latest status information for the doc, such as the last edit and version history, via a single entry point - the clock icon in the top right corner.

In Google Drive, key actions like share, download, and edit will surface inline when you hover over a file, allowing for quick access and increased productivity. Google has also added the ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks. In addition, new search chips including type, owner, and last modified have been added to help you find files faster.

"These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasizing the tools within our products used most frequently," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

All these changes and improvements are already rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on March 22.

The enhanced user interface in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.