Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: GG vs DC

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:11 IST
WPL Scoreboard: GG vs DC

Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants Innings: Sabbhineni Meghana b Kapp 0 Laura Wolvaardt b Kapp 1 Harleen Deol lbw Kapp 20 Ashleigh Gardner lbw Kapp 0 Dayalan Hemalaatha c Bhatia b Pandey 5 Georgia Wareham b Yadav 22 Sushma Verma b Kapp 2 Kim Garth not out 32 Tanuja Kanwar c Rodrigues b Pandey 13 Sneh Rana c&b Pandey 2 Mansi Joshi not out 5 Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3 Total: (For nine wickets; 20 overs) 105 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-9, 4-18, 5-28, 6-33, 7-66, 8-94, 9-96.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-15-5, Radha Yadav 4-0-19-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-26-3, Jess Jonasen 4-0-19-0, Tara Norris 1-0-6-0, Minnu Mani 3-0-18-0. (More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023