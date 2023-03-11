WPL Scoreboard: GG vs DC

Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants Innings: Sabbhineni Meghana b Kapp 0 Laura Wolvaardt b Kapp 1 Harleen Deol lbw Kapp 20 Ashleigh Gardner lbw Kapp 0 Dayalan Hemalaatha c Bhatia b Pandey 5 Georgia Wareham b Yadav 22 Sushma Verma b Kapp 2 Kim Garth not out 32 Tanuja Kanwar c Rodrigues b Pandey 13 Sneh Rana c&b Pandey 2 Mansi Joshi not out 5 Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3 Total: (For nine wickets; 20 overs) 105 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-9, 4-18, 5-28, 6-33, 7-66, 8-94, 9-96.

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-15-5, Radha Yadav 4-0-19-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-26-3, Jess Jonasen 4-0-19-0, Tara Norris 1-0-6-0, Minnu Mani 3-0-18-0. (More)

