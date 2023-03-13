Russia launches Proton M rocket with Luch-5X relay satellite

Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Monday it has launched its heavy lift rocket Proton M carrying a Luch-5X relay satellite. "Today at 02:13 Moscow time (2313 GMT Sunday), a Proton-M carrier rocket with a Briz-M upper stage and a Luch-5X spacecraft was launched," Roscosmos said on its Telegram channel.

The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a spaceport in southern Kazakhstan leased to Russia. The Luch relay satellite system currently consists of three satellites in orbit and is designed to transmit data and information support, including for the Russian segment of the International Space Station, Russia's news agency Interfax reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)