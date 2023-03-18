Left Menu

Nagpur to host Civil20 India Inception Conference 2023

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:21 IST
Nagpur is ready to host the Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference from March 20 to 22.

It will be inaugurated in the presence of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on March 20, the organisers said on Saturday.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending the conference.

C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice the people's aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

