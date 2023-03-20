Optiemus Electronics partners with Primebook for low-cost 4G laptop in India

Domestic electronics manufacturing company Optiemus Electronics has partnered with Primebook to make a low-cost 4G laptop in India, the company said on Monday. The collaboration marks Optiemus Electronics (OEL) foray into the laptop manufacturing market, beginning with the ground-breaking Primebook 4G, an Android 11-based laptop for students and learners.

''As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around 1 lakh laptop units for Primebook by end of the next financial year that is March, 2024. With OEL's long-term expertise in mobile, wearable/hearable and telecom equipment manufacturing in India, OEL aims to strengthen its capabilities with further expansion into other categories of consumer electronics,'' OEL said in a statement. Founded by IIT Delhi alumni Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant in 2018, Primebook laptops are priced at Rs 16,990 but will be available on Flipkart for Rs 14,990 with purchase benefits such as No Cost EMI available for up to 24 months, freebie Microsoft 365 Personal 6 Months Subscription, and iPrep Educational Content Subscription for 1 Year. The Primebook 4G laptop caters to the need for low-cost technology for students and learners in mind, and it will primarily serve tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The low-cost laptop will come with an 11.6-inch high-definition screen, 4 GB internal system memory and 64 GB RAM, 2 megapixels camera and Android 11 operating system.

