Left Menu

Barclays raises Bank of England terminal rate forecast to 4.5%

Barclays had expected a pause from the BoE in the March meeting, but following a 25 basis points hike to 4.25%, and data last week that showed an unexpected rise in British inflation, the British bank retained its call for another quarter percentage point hike in May. Barclays also raised its forecast for UK's gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three quarters of the year between 0.1-0.2 percentage points, encouraged by a rebound in manufacturing in the first three months of 2023, as well as a stronger-than-expected pick up in economic growth in January.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:12 IST
Barclays raises Bank of England terminal rate forecast to 4.5%
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Barclays raised its terminal rate forecast for the Bank of England's benchmark policy rate by a quarter point to 4.5%, following the central bank's eleventh straight hike last week. Barclays had expected a pause from the BoE in the March meeting, but following a 25 basis points hike to 4.25%, and data last week that showed an unexpected rise in British inflation, the British bank retained its call for another quarter percentage point hike in May.

Barclays also raised its forecast for UK's gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three quarters of the year between 0.1-0.2 percentage points, encouraged by a rebound in manufacturing in the first three months of 2023, as well as a stronger-than-expected pick up in economic growth in January. The new forecast implies a "minimal recession", Barclays economists led by Marian Cena said. They expect 2023 GDP to contract by 0.3% year-on-year.

Following the hikes this year, Barclays projects 100 bps of cuts to the BoE's bank rate in the second half of next year, 50 bps more than its previous prediction. It sees the rate ending at 3.5% next year. "By mid-next year the (monetary policy) committee should be attuned to the risks of inflation falling well below target at the relevant policy horizon if the policy stance is left unchanged. Hence, we expect policy rates to turn more accommodative," Cena said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023