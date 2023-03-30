TMRW CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES DATES AND LOCATION FOR ITS SECOND BELGRADE EDITION

After its triumphant debut in Serbia’s capital in 2022 and the awe-inspiring Dubai debut earlier this year, TMRW conference will return to Belgrade from 12th till 14th of May 2023, at Belgrade Štark Arena. The second Serbian edition of the largest emerging tech event in Europe will present the most up-to-date trends in artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse & gaming. Outstanding speaker lineup will gather the most prominent global and regional tech experts who will be giving lectures and keynotes, participating in panel discussions and fire-side chats. They will be delivering their insights on two impressively designed stages and fireside chat area, surrounded by a mind-blowing event production. In addition to the carefully curated day schedule, the unique TMRW experience will bring networking events, an investor lounge, VIP dinners, and a party with the global DJ superstar, while the event will be streamed online, too.

“We are thrilled to bring TMRW back to our hometown of Belgrade. We are working hard to continue pushing boundaries, to deliver the best edition so far, with the most attractive topics and the best global and local tech masterminds as speakers. Our mission is to provide a platform for education, innovation, and the creation of opportunities for everyone interested in these fields. Through our events and activities, we aim to foster a community that is passionate about driving positive change in the world through the application of these technologies. I would like to invite all experts, investors, and business developers, as well as all enthusiasts who would like to expand their knowledge on Web3, to come and experience TMRW Belgrade at Arena!” said Mladjen Merdovic, Founder and CEO of the TMRW conference.

TMRW Belgrade's debut edition in 2022 welcomed 21,000 visitors from all over the world, while TMRW Dubai hosted 12,000 visitors and online viewers. Both editions presented the biggest global tech masterminds, such as CRAIG SELLARS, DR. MICHAEL GEBERT, CHRISTOPHER GLEICH, DR. CHRISTINA YAN ZANG, CHRISTOPHER QUET, DUSAN ZICA, DR. MARWAN AL ZAROUNI, STEPHANIE BRETONNIERE, DAVINCI JEREMIE, ANNDY LIAN, JENNY ZHENG, BRUNO VER, TANJA BIVIC PLANKAR, VITOMIR JEVREMOVIC, and many others.

Early bird Regular passes are available at €149, VIP passes at €499, Platinum passes at €699 while the Online passes cost €49. All tickets can be purchased online via the TMRW website tmrwconf.net.

