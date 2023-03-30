HCL Tech to hire 1,000 people in Romania

IT services company HCL Technologies will hire 1,000 people in Romania in the next two years as it scales up operations in that country.

HCL Tech, which completed five years of operations in Romania, will ramp up its offices in Bucharest and Lasi.

A third of the new roles will be offered to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, it employs nearly 1,000 people in Romania to serve global clients by leveraging its portfolio across digital, cloud, engineering and software.

