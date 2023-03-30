Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:53 IST
HCL Tech to hire 1,000 people in Romania
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
IT services company HCL Technologies will hire 1,000 people in Romania in the next two years as it scales up operations in that country.

HCL Tech, which completed five years of operations in Romania, will ramp up its offices in Bucharest and Lasi.

A third of the new roles will be offered to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company plans to hire 1,000 people in the next two years in Romania.

Currently, it employs nearly 1,000 people in Romania to serve global clients by leveraging its portfolio across digital, cloud, engineering and software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

